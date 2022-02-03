Golf World Reacts To The Phil Mickelson News

Over the past few years, a new golf league has threatened the PGA Tour, offering massive purses to the best golfers in the world.

While the league hasn’t come to fruition just yet, it seems likely to happen in the next few years. Earlier today, a report emerged suggesting the league offered Bryson DeChambeau $150 million to become the face of the league.

Another golfer who has been closely associated with the league is Phil Mickelson. In the past, Mickelson has voiced his displeasure with the PGA Tour – which he did again this week.

“It’s not public knowledge, all that goes on,” Mickelson said. “But the players don’t have access to their own media. If the tour wanted to end any threat [from Saudi or anywhere else], they could just hand back the media rights to the players.”

“There are many issues, but that is one of the biggest,” he continued. “For me personally, it’s not enough that they are sitting on hundreds of millions of digital moments. They also have access to my shots, access I do not have. They also charge companies to use shots I have hit. And when I did ‘The Match’—there have been five of them—the tour forced me to pay them $1 million each time. For my own media rights. That type of greed is, to me, beyond obnoxious.”

It didn’t take long for fans to react to Mickelson’s comments.

“I dunno about this one,” college sports reporter Dan Wolken said.

“Phil Mickelson not holding back in this excellent interview with @johnhuggan….” another fan said.

Phil has never been afraid to speak his mind.