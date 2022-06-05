Golf World Reacts To The Racy Paige Spiranac Video

Former professional golfer turned sports media personality Paige Spiranac certainly knows how to build a following.

Spiranac, who played collegiately at the University of Arizona and San Diego State University, took to her social media accounts this week to preview The Memorial Tournament.

The Memorial Tournament is reportedly known for its special milkshakes.

Spiranac decided to make her own.

Well played, Paige.

Unsurprisingly, there were some critics of Spiranac's latest video, but she had a simple message for those people.

"There’s so many horrible things happening in this world and life is hard so I like to create content that makes people smile. Is it stupid? Yes. Is it meant to be taken seriously? No. If I’m keeping you guys entertained and happy then I’m doing my job," she wrote.

Well said, Paige.

The Memorial Tournament continues on Sunday.