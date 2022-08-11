Golf World Reacts To The Rickie Fowler Caddie News

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 14: Rickie Fowler of the United States looks on from the 13th hole during the final round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 14, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Rickie Fowler made a notable change right before the start of the FedEx Cup playoffs, parting ways with longtime caddie Joe Skovron.

Skovron wasn't just Fowler's only full-time caddie, he was a childhood friend.

"It was a team decision," Fowler said. "Decided to go different ways. It could be the best option currently. By no means does this mean it's the end of the road. He's like a big brother to me."

Fowler, who hasn't won a PGA Tour event since the 2019 Phoenix Open, nearly missed the FedEx Cup playoffs for a second straight year.

With a new caddie by his side, Fowler is hopeful he can get his career back on track.

Golf fans, meanwhile, are torn by Fowler's decision to split up with Skovron.

Fowler is using Cobra-Puma employee Ben Schomin for the FedEx St. Jude Championship this week.

If this Thursday's opening round is a sign of things to come, Fowler could benefit greatly from changing his caddie.

Fowler shot a five-under, 65 on Thursday, putting him just three shots back of the top spot on the leaderboard.