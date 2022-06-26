Golf World Reacts To The Tiger Woods Biceps Photo

TULSA, OKLAHOMA - MAY 20: Tiger Woods of the United States reacts on the 14th tee during the second round of the 2022 PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images) Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Tiger Woods is looking pretty jacked ahead of The Open Championship at St. Andrews next month.

The 15-time major champion took some time off after the PGA Championship, choosing to skip out on the U.S. Open at Brookline in Massachusetts.

However, Woods is committed to playing in The Open Championship at St. Andrews next month.

Physically, Woods appears to be ready to play.

Woods is looking strong, that's for sure.

"Can’t wait until St Andrews," one fan tweeted.

"Never gives up," another fan tweeted.

"Just amazed how much this guy fights with that much in the bank and all of his accomplishments," one fan added.

"Tiger looking buff and ready for the open," one fan added on Twitter.

The Open Championship is set to take place next month from St. Andrews.