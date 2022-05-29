Golf World Reacts To The Tiger Woods Fan Endorsement

TULSA, OKLAHOMA - MAY 21: Tiger Woods of the United States lines up a putt on the 12th green during the third round of the 2022 PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on May 21, 2022 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Few athletes, if any, have been more marketable over the course of their careers than Tiger Woods.

Woods has landed several notable endorsements over the course of his career, including Nike and Gatorade, among others. Now, his fans are even getting endorsements.

A fan from the PGA Championship, who was spotted holding a Michelob Ultra bottle behind Woods, has landed an endorsement deal.

That's pretty awesome.

The golf world thinks that's pretty epic.

"Two types of people in this world. Be the fan living in the moment, no phone. Soak it in!" one fan tweeted.

"The ultimate meaning of being a fan: A photo of a fan holding a beer instead of a phone went viral during the PGA Championship. He truly wanted to watch Tiger Woods Michelob Ultra has already turned it into an ad," another fan added.

Woods made the cut at the PGA Championship, but withdrew before the final round due to injury.

Hopefully we'll see Woods at the U.S. Open later this year.