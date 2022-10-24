Golf World Reacts To The Unfortunate Divorce News

ST ANDREWS, SCOTLAND - JULY 11: Tom Watson of the United States smiles on the first hole during the Celebration of Champions prior to The 150th Open at St Andrews Old Course on July 11, 2022 in St Andrews, Scotland. (Photo by Oisin Keniry/R&A/R&A via Getty Images ) Oisin Keniry/R&A/Getty Images

Tom Watson and his new wife have divorced.

On Monday, Watson's wife, longtime CBS Sports executive LeslieAnne Wade, announced they have separated.

Wade announced the news on social media.

“Over the past few months I have been focused singularly on a challenging road through unexpected illness. Tom has been supportive including making sure I have the best possible care. I am beyond grateful to him and blessed that I will make complete and full recovery,” Wade shared via a Twitter post.

“Sadly, the inability to launch and build our relationship properly in these early days forces us to terminate our marriage. He will always mean the world to me and our connection is forever.”

We wish Tom and LeslieAnne all the best moving forward.

"I had no idea about your illness, LeslieAnne, but it is the best of all possible good news to know that you are on the road to a full recovery," one fan wrote.

"Wishing you the best," one fan added.

"I remember you fondly when yourself, Mr Watson Mr & Mrs Nicklaus were at turnberry for a dual in the sun. You kindly persuaded Tom and Jack to sign an autograph for my son, who was playing the Scottish boys golf at nearby Prestwick. We wish you a full speedy recovery," another fan added.

"Life throws you many curves, but what doesn't kill you makes you stronger. Be strong," one fan added.

"The Love Train is not a vehicle to get somewhere fast,There are many stations to stop at, take your time & do it to the best of your abilities," one fan added.

Tom and LeslieAnne got engaged earlier this year and were married over the summer.

We wish them the best moving forward.