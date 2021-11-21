The Spun

Golf World Reacts To The Viral Rory McIlroy Photo

Rory McIlroy following through with his swing.PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FL - MAY 11: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland plays his shot from the 11th tee during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship on the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on May 11, 2018 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Tiger Woods isn’t the only superstar in the golf world going viral this morning. Four-time major winner Rory McIlroy is having an interesting day and a viral photo of his shirt may indicate why.

During a DP World Tour Championship event in Dubai, McIlroy apparently had a very rough outing. He reportedly snapped a club over his knee, tossed another club into a pond and tore his shirt in the process. McIlroy finished with a 74 on the day.

But one photo of McIlroy has a lot of people buzzing. He can be seen with his torn shirt checking his phone.

Speculation immediately ran wild as to what happened without knowing the full story behind it. Some joked that he might have been doing his best Hulk Hogan impression or got into some bizarre trouble. Still others just had some fun at Rory’s expense:

Luckily for Rory McIlroy, the PGA Tour Superstore has him covered. Taking to Twitter, the outfitter offered to replace his torn shirt for him:

2021 was a big bounceback year for Rory McIlroy. After failing to notch a win in 2021, he won the Wells Fargo Championship in May and the CJ Cup this past October.

At the majors, things were a bit dicey. He missed the cut in the Masters for the first time in a decade, finished outside the top 40 in the PGA Championship and Open Championship, and finished seventh in the U.S. Open.

Moving forward, McIlroy is going to have to keep some spare shirts on him if he’s going to struggle again.

About Tzvi Machlin

Tzvi is a writer at The Spun.