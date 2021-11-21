Golf World Reacts To The Viral Rory McIlroy Photo

Tiger Woods isn’t the only superstar in the golf world going viral this morning. Four-time major winner Rory McIlroy is having an interesting day and a viral photo of his shirt may indicate why.

During a DP World Tour Championship event in Dubai, McIlroy apparently had a very rough outing. He reportedly snapped a club over his knee, tossed another club into a pond and tore his shirt in the process. McIlroy finished with a 74 on the day.

But one photo of McIlroy has a lot of people buzzing. He can be seen with his torn shirt checking his phone.

Speculation immediately ran wild as to what happened without knowing the full story behind it. Some joked that he might have been doing his best Hulk Hogan impression or got into some bizarre trouble. Still others just had some fun at Rory’s expense:

Rory McIlroy after blowing lead and losing tournament …..

A. Was attacked by a UAE princes pet camel

B. Went straight to strip club for some wild fun

C. Unsuccessfully tried to Hulk Hogan his golf shirt https://t.co/peDkykPXuL — The Real Roy Rogers (@roy2422) November 21, 2021

As he said on Thursday sometimes he doesn’t hold himself to a high enough standard and he’s changing that. https://t.co/0hEbPcY3xe — Josh Schrock (@Schrock_And_Awe) November 21, 2021

Me shooting a 74 Rory shooting a 74 🤝

Ripping shirt like Superman https://t.co/No2cwqiBv8 — Andrew Chandler (@Ajchandler24) November 21, 2021

I wouldn’t have a clothes left to play the monthly medal if this was me 🤣 https://t.co/mDnecsJnJR — Jamie Docherty (@JamieDoc12) November 21, 2021

Luckily for Rory McIlroy, the PGA Tour Superstore has him covered. Taking to Twitter, the outfitter offered to replace his torn shirt for him:

We’ve got Medium and Large in stock, Rory: https://t.co/zDcrp8kvvR 😅 https://t.co/63V5twLv4h — PGA TOUR Superstore (@PGATSS) November 21, 2021

2021 was a big bounceback year for Rory McIlroy. After failing to notch a win in 2021, he won the Wells Fargo Championship in May and the CJ Cup this past October.

At the majors, things were a bit dicey. He missed the cut in the Masters for the first time in a decade, finished outside the top 40 in the PGA Championship and Open Championship, and finished seventh in the U.S. Open.

Moving forward, McIlroy is going to have to keep some spare shirts on him if he’s going to struggle again.