Golf World Reacts To Tiger Woods’ Big News

Earlier today, Tiger Woods made a major announcement regarding his golfing future.

Less than a year after his serious car wreck, Woods will play in next week’s PNC Championship with his son. The 15-time major champion has been spotted on the course and driving range recently as he continues his comeback attempt.

“Although it’s been a long and challenging year, I am very excited to close it out by competing in the @PNCchampionship with my son Charlie,” Woods tweeted on Wednesday. “I’m playing as a Dad and couldn’t be more excited and proud.”

There has been hope for a while that Woods would return to the course and play competitively. Now, after today’s news, the golf world is buzzing.

Last week, Woods indicated that while he intends to play the PGA Tour again, his days as a full-time competitor are over.

“I think something that is realistic is playing the Tour one day—never full time, ever again—but pick and choose, just like Mr. (Ben) Hogan did. Pick and choose a few events a year and you play around that,” Woods said during a Zoom interview with Koyack, via Golf Digest. “You practice around that, and you gear yourself up for that. I think that’s how I’m going to have to play it from now on. It’s an unfortunate reality, but it’s my reality. And I understand it, and I accept it.”

For now, many are just happy to see him back out playing tournament golf period. The PNC Championship isn’t Augusta or St. Andrews, but it’ll be great to have Tiger on the course again anway.