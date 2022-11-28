Golf World Reacts To Tiger Woods' Injury Announcement

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 06: Tiger Woods of the United States walks on the 16th hole during a practice round prior to the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 06, 2022 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Tiger Woods withdrew from the Hero World Challenge on Monday, citing plantar fasciitis in his right foot.

The legendary golfer wrote in a Twitter statement that he's experienced difficulty walking, so the 46-year-old will bow out of his foundation's tournament. He'll "focus on my hosting duties" while aiming to return for The Match and PNC Championship next month.

The golf world was disappointed to learn of Tiger's withdrawal, but they wished the legend a speedy recovery.

After missing over a year recovering from a severe car accident in February 2021, Woods returned to compete in this year's Masters Tournament. He finished 47th at Augusta National before withdrawing from the PGA Championship in May. Woods last competed in a PGA Tour event when missing The Open cut in July.

Woods has won his Hero World Challenge five times, most recently in 2011. He'll no longer participate in the charity event, which begins Thursday at Albany Golf Club.

Hopefully Tiger will recover in time to team up with Rory McIlroy against Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth in The Match on Dec. 10. He's currently scheduled to golf in Orlando's PNC Championship the following week.