Golf World Reacts To Tiger Woods LIV Offer News

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FL - MAY 13: Tiger Woods of the United States looks on during the final round of THE PLAYERS Championship on the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on May 13, 2018 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Tiger Woods won't be joining LIV Golf, but that doesn't mean the Greg Norman-led tour didn't try to get him.

According to Norman, LIV Golf made an offer to Woods in the $700 million to $800 million range.

Seriously.

"Greg Norman confirms to Tucker Carlson that LIV offered Tiger Woods somewhere in the range of $700 to $800 million to join the tour," Sam Stein tweeted.

Woods, one of the richest athletes of all-time, surely doesn't need the money.

Still, that's a pretty massive offer to turn down.

"Dude declined the opportunity to double his net worth. Give him another Presidential Medal of Freedom," one fan tweeted.

"Good for Tiger!" Seth Davis wrote.

"Integrity means something," another fan added.

Woods has made it clear that he believes in the history of the PGA Tour.

Not every standout golfer agrees, though, as many have made the jump to LIV Golf.