Golf World Reacts To Tiger Woods Making Unfortunate History

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 04: Tiger Woods of the United States looks on from the fourth hole during a practice round prior to the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 04, 2022 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Unfortunately, one day made all the difference for Tiger Woods at the 2022 PGA Championship.

On Friday, Woods shot a one-under 69 to make the cut at the second major of the season. On Saturday, he shot a nine-over 79 and later withdrew from the tournament.

Following the round, which was his worst-ever at the PGA Championship, Woods candidly said he "didn't do anything right." A four-time winner of the event, Woods had to sink a late birdie putt just to avoid shooting 80.

To some fans, this is a sad indication that Woods may never be the same golfer again following his February 2021 car wreck. But to others, it is a welcome reminder of just how difficult golf is.

Even Tiger Woods somehow struggles to break 80.

Overall, Woods turned in a credible performance as the Masters last month, finishing 47th in his first golf tournament in more than a year.

This weekend, things did not go as well. We'll see what kind of shape Tiger's body is in moving forward, and if he'll be able to compete at the U.S. Open next month.