Golf World Reacts To Tiger Woods’ Masters Odds

A month ago the idea of Tiger Woods playing in the Masters this April seemed farfetched. But after the viral video of him practicing his swing, the 15-time major winner actually has odds heading into Augusta.

On Monday, the DraftKings Sportsbook released odds on Woods to win the 2022 Masters. DraftKings gave Woods impressive 35-1 odds of winning his 16th major in what would be only 14 months after that devastating car crash.

At 35-1, Woods has better odds than a bunch of golfers who are currently red hot. Even Phil Mickelson, fresh off a strong year and a PGA Championship, had inferior odds at 65-1.

Realistically, Woods’ odds of actually winning at Augusta should be closer to 100-1. But after Woods won the Masters in 2019, sports books are probably concerned that the magic returns and they’ll have to pay out an exorbitant amount.

That’s not going to stop people from rushing to the books to place money on him though:

𝗡𝗼𝘃𝗲𝗺𝗯𝗲𝗿 𝟮𝟭: Tiger posts a video of him practicing on the range. 𝗡𝗼𝘃𝗲𝗺𝗯𝗲𝗿 𝟮𝟮: Tigers odds to win the Masters moves to +4000.@TWlegion is feelin’ themselves rn🐯 pic.twitter.com/f22tNwKgkl — Get In The Hole (@GetInTheHolePod) November 22, 2021

Tiger’s odds to win the Masters are +4000… just saying… @TSN_Edge https://t.co/gJc16T3VRK — Adam Scully (@adam_scully) November 22, 2021

Tiger Woods posted a video of him hitting balls over the weekend and sportsbooks were quick to post Masters odds. Woods is getting anywhere from +3500 to +4000 to win the April major championship. https://t.co/G8Ws9L98Hz — iGaming Player (@iGamingPlayer) November 22, 2021

A severe car crash Tiger Woods got into in February kept him off the golf course for nine months. But earlier this month he got cleared to do light work on the green.

There are still a lot of hurdles that Woods will need to clear in order to step foot on a PGA Tour event. But it’s not the same pipe dream that it was just a few months ago.

Would you place money on Tiger Woods to win the Masters next year?