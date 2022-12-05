Golf World Reacts To Tiger Woods, Player's Wife Drama

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - DECEMBER 06: Tiger Woods and his girlfriend Erica Herman look on during a Presidents Cup media opportunity at the Yarra Promenade on December 5, 2018 in Melbourne, Australia. The Presidents Cup 2019 will be held on December 9-15, 2019, when it returns to the prestigious Royal Melbourne Golf Club in Australia. (Photo by Scott Barbour/Getty Images)

A former PGA Tour golfer's wife is not a fan of Tiger Woods.

Pat Perez, who now plays on the LIV Tour, has not shied away from taking on Woods in the media. Now, his wife is doing more of the same.

The wife of the LIV Tour golfer took on Woods on social media.

"literally why driving under the influence is ILLEGAL. I don’t feel bad for him. Thank god he didn’t kill anyone. See ya," Ashley Perez wrote in response to a post about Tiger Woods.

Yikes.

Golf fans have taken to social media to weigh in.

"Reason number 2054 Pat Perez’s wife is a nut job. How embarrassing for Pat," one fan wrote.

"Does she not understand if it weren’t for Tiger, she wouldn’t have the life she has? She wouldn’t have married the mullet because he’d be a lot less wealthy if it wasn’t for the Goat! Dumb dumb. And evil," one fan added.

"Is she wrong? If it wasn’t tiger woods everyone would agree with her. What would’ve happened if he killed someone??" one fan added.

Pat Perez, meanwhile, hasn't shied away from taking shots at Woods, either. He strongly disagreed with his comments on LIV Golf.

“That’s the stupidest sh-t I have ever heard of in my life,” Perez said on Butch Harmon’s podcast regarding Tiger's comments. “That’s one of the stupidest things I think he has said. The incentive is the fact that last place is 120,000, first place is four million. You cannot win four million on the PGA Tour.”

There's always some kind of drama with LIV Golf, it seems.