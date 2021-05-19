Golf World Reacts To Tiger Woods’ Potential Ryder Cup Role

We’re still a few months away from the Ryder Cup, but golf fans have already started speculating about Tiger Woods’ role at the event.

Woods is still nursing a leg injury that he sustained from a car accident in February. The 15-time major champion was seen using crutches in an Instagram post just three weeks ago.

Though it may be a while until we see Woods competing on a golf course once again, that doesn’t mean he can’t play a significant role at this year’s Ryder Cup. Earlier today, U.S. captain Steve Stricker said that he’s been in touch with Woods about potentially joining him for the 43rd annual event.

“I’ve talked to him; I don’t know if we are there yet to commit to him being there,” Stricker said. “He’s still got a lot going on, and his spirits are great, though, as of late. We were on a Zoom call with him just last week, and he seems like he’s in a better place. He’s still got some ways to go.”

Stricker made it clear that he’d love to have Woods as an assistant for the Ryder Cup in September.

“He would do anything for you, and he’s totally, totally vested in the situation and the process almost to the point of, he’s on it early and so much, it’s like, ‘Dude, we’ve still got months to go yet.’ He’s really good at being an assistant, and I’d love to have him be there if it’s at all possible.”

It shouldn’t come as a surprise that sports fans are really excited by the thought of Woods being an assistant for Stricker.

US Ryder Cup capt. Steve Stricker was asked about having Tiger as a vice captain at this year's matches: "He would do anything for you and he's totally vested in the situation … almost to the point of he's on it early and so much, it's like, dude, we've still got months to go." — Rex Hoggard (@RexHoggardGC) May 19, 2021

The 43rd Ryder Cup will be held at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin from Sept. 21-26.

