Golf World Reacts To Tiger Woods Schedule Announcement

TULSA, OKLAHOMA - MAY 20: Tiger Woods of the United States reacts on the 14th tee during the second round of the 2022 PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images) Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Tiger Woods will be on the course next month for the Hero World Challenge, he announced on Wednesday.

Woods hosts the HWC every December at the Albany Golf Course in the Bahamas. He's won the event five times, most recently in 2011.

Woods previously competed in four tournaments, including three majors, earlier this year. He made his return from a devastating leg injury suffered in a February 2021 car wreck.

Given how popular Woods remains among golf fans, it's not shocking to see today's announcement draw plenty of fanfare.

"Now this, this right here, This is exciting," one fan said.

"The GOAT is back!" said another Tiger diehard.

"Lots of Tiger on TV in December. #ThingsYouLoveToSee," said Canadian golf analyst Adam Stanley.

"We are on to the HWC! LFG Tiger Fam!" added a TW supporter

"LIV stuff has to be added motivation for a competitive run in 2023," theorized Bookies' Dan Kilbridge. "Greg Norman has said a lot of truly petty/disrespectful things over the years & Tiger doesn't forget that stuff. Ever."

"And just like that, I’m booked for the first weekend in December…" added another Tiger fan.

The 2022 Hero World Challenge will take place December 1-4.