Golf World Reacts To Tiger's 3-Word Message

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 03: Tiger Woods of the United States arrives to the practice area prior to the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 03, 2022 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Tiger Woods is ready to go.

The 15-time major champion has arrived in Tulsa, Oklahoma for the 2022 PGA Championship. Woods, who played in The Masters last month, continues to get stronger as he makes his way back from his devastating 2021 car accident.

Sunday, Woods was asked if he's feeling better at the PGA Championship than he did at The Masters.

Woods needed just three words to sum up his feelings.

"Oh god, yes."

It's safe to say that the golf world is excited.

"Lets Go!!!!!!!!!!!!!" one fan tweeted.

"Nothing but good for golf!" another fan wrote.

"“Oh God Yes!” ….. By a BILLION" another fan wrote.

"Can't wait to see Tiger play next week!" another fan tweeted.

Woods and the rest of the field are set to tee off in the first round on Thursday.

Hopefully it's a fun week.