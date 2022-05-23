Golf World Reacts To Tiger's Sunday Night Message

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 19: Tiger Woods of the United States, son Charlie Woods and Justin Thomas of the United States walk up the 18th hole during the first round of the PNC Championship at the Ritz Carlton Golf Club on December 19, 2020 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Tiger Woods withdrew before the final round of the PGA Championship, but he still had a close eye on the tournament on Sunday.

Woods' close friend, Justin Thomas, won the major tournament in a playoff over Will Zalatoris.

The 15-time major champion had a message for Thomas following the win.

Winning a major championship must feel pretty awesome. So, too, must be getting a congratulatory message from Tiger Woods.

"Tiger, if Phil can do it at 50, so can you," one fan tweeted.

"Thank you Tiger. Hope you are feeling much better," another fan added.

"Now Tiger focus on healing and don’t rush the process!! Those hills in Tulsa were brutal!!!" one fan added.

Thomas had some kind words for Woods, too.

"I don't think you guys understand how unbelievable that is," Thomas said of Woods making the cut at The Masters and the PGA Championship. "He's a freak of nature."