Golf World Reacts To The Tom Watson Masters News

On Tuesday, the PGA Tour had significant news to announce regarding the 86th Masters. It turns out Tom Watson will join Gary Player and Jack Nicklaus as honorary starters this year.

Fred Ridley, the chairman of Augusta National Golf Club and the Masters, released an official statement on this move.

To the surprise of no one, Watson is honored that he’ll be able to share a tee time with Nicklaus and Player.

“Augusta National in April is one of my favorite places to be,” Watson said, via the PGA Tour. “With the many fond memories of both watching the Masters as a youngster and then competing in the Tournament for so many years, I am greatly honored to join my friends and fellow competitors, Jack and Gary.”

So far, the reactions to this announcement are mostly positive.

“This makes my heart happy,” one fan said.

“Love it,” another fan said.

Watson certainly has great history with this event, winning the Masters in 1977 and 1981.

Even though Watson will be honored at the Masters, it’s worth mentioning that he’s one of the greatest links players of all time. He won the Open Championship a whopping five times over the course of his career.

The first round of the 86th Masters will begin on April 7.