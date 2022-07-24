Golf World Reacts To Tony Finau's Win On Sunday

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 11: Tony Finau of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 11, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Tony Finau has a reputation as a hard-luck loser on the PGA Tour, but this weekend he came through with his third tour victory.

Finau captured the 3M Open in Minneapolis, closing out the tournament on Sunday with a final round 67 to shoot 17-under for the event. He finished three strokes ahead of Emiliano Grillo and Im Sung-Jae.

The win was Finau's first on the PGA Tour since the 2021 Northern Trust. His first PGA Tour victory came at the Puerto Rico Open in 2016.

For his efforts, Finau is over $1 million richer. Not surprisingly, he's also earning a lot of love from the golf world.

Finau is generally regarded as a talented player and all-around good dude who just doesn't have the overall win totals yet.

Hopefully for his sake he can keep adding to his trophy case.