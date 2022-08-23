Golf World Reacts To Unfortunate Will Zalatoris News

BROOKLINE, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 18: Will Zalatoris of the United States plays his shot from the 18th tee during the third round of the 122nd U.S. Open Championship at The Country Club on June 18, 2022 in Brookline, Massachusetts. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images) Andrew Redington/Getty Images

Will Zalatoris had to withdraw from this past weekend's BMW Championship due to a back injury. At that time, he was at the top of the standings for the FedExCup Playoffs because of his win at the St. Jude Championship.

On Tuesday, it was announced that Zalatoris won't be able to compete in this week's Tour Championship. His back injury is still nagging him.

Allen Hobbs released a statement this Tuesday on behalf of Zalatoris.

"After Will's withdrawal from the BMW Championship on Saturday, his medical team determined that the source of his back pain is two herniated discs," Hobbs said. "Unfortunately, this means Will is unable to play this week at the Tour Championship."

Golf fans feel terrible for Zalatoris this Tuesday, and understandably so.

"This is absolutely gutting for Will Zalatoris who finally got his breakthrough win and now misses out on a chance for the huge FedEx Cup payday and the Presidents Cup," one person said.

"Saw it coming, but it's still such a bummer," another person wrote.

Zalatoris' back injury will also cost him the chance to play in next month's Presidents Cup.

Hopefully, Zalatoris can make a full and speedy recovery from this back injury.