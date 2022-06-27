Golf World Reacts To Women's PGA Fine Decision

BETHESDA, MARYLAND - JUNE 26: Lexi Thompson of the United States plays a shot during the final round of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship at Congressional Country Club on June 26, 2022 in Bethesda, Maryland. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images) Elsa/Getty Images

Lexi Thompson had a pretty tough Sunday.

The women's golf star lost the Women's PGA Championship in pretty brutal fashion, falling apart in the final round on Sunday afternoon.

That wasn't the only tough part of the round, though.

Thompson was hit with a fine for slow play following her PGA Championship final round.

Talk about a tough day...

"Five hours 45 minutes is a ridiculously long time to play a round of golf. Putting players on the clock with two holes left in a major is overkill and too late but slow play is a scourge on golf. There has to be a better solution," one fan tweeted.

“Hey, sorry about the timing. I know you just had a gut-wrenching loss at a major championship, but we’re going to need $2K because your group was kinda slow at the end there.” This is ridiculous," another fan tweeted.

"I don’t understand this. Based on what I seen on tv the group in front of them were finishing on 18 as the were about to head to the tee. It’s not like they were last group and 3 holes behind. I’d find it hard to believe there weren’t many on the day who would deserve a fine," one fan added.

Slow play is an issue in golf, to be sure, but this fine decision is being criticized.