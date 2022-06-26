Golf World Reacts To Xander Schauffele's Win On Sunday
Xander Schauffele picked up a dramatic victory at the Travelers Championship.
The 28-year-old birdied on the final hole to secure the win at TPC River Highlands. He finished 2-under 68 on Sunday and 19-under throughout the event in Cromwell, Conn.
After going more than three full years without a PGA Tour win, Schauffele now has two triumphs in the last three months.
"He needed a win like this," Kyle Porter of CBS Sports said. "This was a big-time win."
While plenty of golf fans were happy for Schauffele, they also felt bad for runner-up Sahith Theegala.
The 24-year-old left the 17th hole with a one-stroke lead, but he double-bogeyed on the final hole.
Schauffele has struggled to live up to his career's strong start. Although he's earned nine top-10 finishes at majors, including tying for second at the 2018 Open Championship and 2019 Masters, he's yet to win a big one.
Sunday's nail-biter win could place him back on the right track.