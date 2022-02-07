Golf World Reacts To Tom Hoge’s Surprising Win Sunday

The Spun

A closeup look at golfer Tom Hoge during the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

What a weekend for golfer Tom Hoge. The 32-year-old pulled off the first PGA Tour win and second professional victory of his career, and he did it in an iconic spot.

Powered by seven birdies, including four on the back nine, Hoge delivered a final round 68 to hold off Jordan Spieth, Beau Hossler and others to win the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Hoge finished -19 for the tournament.

Prior to this week, Hoge had only won once as a pro, 11 years ago on the Canadian Tour. He has come close to winning on the PGA Tour before, but never could finish off a weekend.

Until today, that is. With his victory, Hoge is now exempt on the PGA Tour through the 2023-24 season, and qualifies for his first Masters. He also joins a group of Pebble Beach Pro-Am winners that includes Spieth, Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Daniel Berger, Vijay Singh and more.

The golf world has come together to offer up congratulations for Hoge on his monumental win.

Now that he has this win under his belt, hopefully Hoge can add a couple more to his resume in the coming years.

Also, he can officially start preparing for his first trip to Augusta in two months.

