Golf World Reacts To Tom Hoge’s Surprising Win Sunday

What a weekend for golfer Tom Hoge. The 32-year-old pulled off the first PGA Tour win and second professional victory of his career, and he did it in an iconic spot.

Powered by seven birdies, including four on the back nine, Hoge delivered a final round 68 to hold off Jordan Spieth, Beau Hossler and others to win the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Hoge finished -19 for the tournament.

Prior to this week, Hoge had only won once as a pro, 11 years ago on the Canadian Tour. He has come close to winning on the PGA Tour before, but never could finish off a weekend.

Until today, that is. With his victory, Hoge is now exempt on the PGA Tour through the 2023-24 season, and qualifies for his first Masters. He also joins a group of Pebble Beach Pro-Am winners that includes Spieth, Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Daniel Berger, Vijay Singh and more.

The golf world has come together to offer up congratulations for Hoge on his monumental win.

Hoge is the fourth first-time winner on the PGA TOUR this season and second in the last two weeks: Tom Hoge, AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Luke List, Farmers Insurance Open

Talor Gooch, The RSM Classic

Lucas Herbert, Butterfield Bermuda Championship — PGA TOUR Communications (@PGATOURComms) February 6, 2022

Tom Hoge out-plays the likes of Jordan Spieth and Patrick Cantlay to win at Pebble Beach. What a site for your 1st career win. pic.twitter.com/6hKULDI4Kd — The Plugged Lie (@PluggedLiePod) February 6, 2022

Congrats to TCU product Tom Hoge @HogeGolf on his first @PGATOUR win. That also qualifies him for his first @TheMasters appearance. Hoge (-19) beats out Jordan Spieth and Beau Hossler by two shots @attproam. — Joe Trahan (@JoeTrahan) February 6, 2022

Tom Hoge (-19) with two late birdies overtakes Jordan Spieth to win the #PebbleBeachProAm (First Career Win) Big paycheck, plus Automatic #Masters spot and Fully exempt thru the 2024 #PGA Season.. — Bob Pompeani (@KDPomp) February 6, 2022

Tom Hoge closing odds to win @attproam were 55-1 @CaesarsSports — David Bearman ESPN (@DBearmanESPN) February 6, 2022

"Been so long since I've won anything that I forgot how to celebrate." Tom Hoge wins at Pebble. Life-changing last hour for him. Always cool watching someone pick off a first win. — Riggs (@RiggsBarstool) February 6, 2022

I’ve had the great privilege of covering Tom Hoge since he won the 2007 North Dakota State Match Play at Maple River. This win will be personal for so many people, because there were so many rooting for Tom over the last decade. — Dom Izzo (@DomIzzoWDAY) February 6, 2022

Having followed Tom Hoge’s career via @TheRealHoge, I’m ECSTATIC for the entire family. Incredible moment. Had knocked on the door so many times. What a place to get win No. 1. A perfect final 9 at Pebble. Bonus: Augusta! pic.twitter.com/JGPj0QJYrU — Travis Haney (@travhaney) February 6, 2022

Now that he has this win under his belt, hopefully Hoge can add a couple more to his resume in the coming years.

Also, he can officially start preparing for his first trip to Augusta in two months.