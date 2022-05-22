Golf World Shocked By Mito Pereira's Mistake On Sunday

TULSA, OKLAHOMA - MAY 22: Mito Pereira of Chile plays his shot from the 17th tee during the final round of the 2022 PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on May 22, 2022 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images) Andrew Redington/Getty Images

What are you doing, Mito!?!?!

Mito Pereira of Chile held a one-stroke lead heading into the final hole of the PGA Championship on Sunday. All Mito had to do was find the fairway, hit the green in regulation and two-putt for a major championship.

Instead, Mito found the creek on the 18th hole. He will now face a tough task to even make a bogey and force a playoff.

Yikes!



It seems like Mito was feeling the pressure heading into the final hole of the major championship on Sunday afternoon.

The final round of the PGA Championship is currently airing on CBS.