Golf World Shocked By Mito Pereira's Mistake On Sunday
What are you doing, Mito!?!?!
Mito Pereira of Chile held a one-stroke lead heading into the final hole of the PGA Championship on Sunday. All Mito had to do was find the fairway, hit the green in regulation and two-putt for a major championship.
Instead, Mito found the creek on the 18th hole. He will now face a tough task to even make a bogey and force a playoff.
Yikes!
It seems like Mito was feeling the pressure heading into the final hole of the major championship on Sunday afternoon.
The final round of the PGA Championship is currently airing on CBS.