Golf World Thrilled With Tiger Woods Match Announcement

ST ANDREWS, SCOTLAND - JULY 15: Tiger Woods of the United States looks on on the 1st hole during Day Two of The 150th Open at St Andrews Old Course on July 15, 2022 in St Andrews, Scotland. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Tiger Woods will be back on the course soon!

Monday morning, the next edition of "The Match" was announced and Woods will be playing in it.

"Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy will face Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth on Saturday, Dec. 10th in the next edition of TNT's "The Match.'"

This will be a fun one.

Who's excited?

We certainly are.

"The Match should be Tiger & JT vs Phil & Bryson.. I will give credit to them because it's a great lineup & a perfect date," one fan suggested.

"Take my money. Now," another fan added.

"Hell yes. 2 of the best personalities on tour. All good friends. And of course headlined by the GOAT," one fan wrote.

"Interesting timing for Tiger. Would be part of a ramp up for a possible Hero-Father/Son run. —>" one fan added.

This is going to be a fun one, that is for sure.