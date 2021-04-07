Golf World Reacts To Rory’s Epic Tiger Woods Story

Tiger Woods is unable to play in this year’s Masters, as he continues to recover from his serious car accident, but he’s still a part of the conversation at Augusta National.

Justin Thomas, one of Tiger’s closest friends on the PGA Tour, shared an update on the legendary golfer earlier this week.

“I went over and saw him a couple of times last week and tried to go over a couple times during the week whenever I’m home and see him,” Thomas said. “We texted Friday morning, and he said it’s kind of starting to set in. He’s bummed he’s not here playing practice rounds with us, and we hate it, too.”

Thomas isn’t the only star golfer talking about Woods this week. Rory McIlroy, another friend of Tiger, told an epic story on Tuesday.

That’s a pretty awesome story – and a great insight into Woods’ mindset. He cared so, so much about winning major championships that it probably made it easier to win the non-majors.

Of course, you would also need a massive trophy room to display all of his trophies.

Still, it’s fun to see players like Rory and Justin talking about Tiger. He’s clearly made a massive impact on the younger generation.

Hopefully we’ll get to see Tiger back on the course competing against players like Rory and Justin soon.

The first round of The Masters is set to begin on Thursday morning.