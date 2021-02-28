Photos: Golf World Is Paying Tribute To Tiger Woods Today

The golf word was rattled to its core earlier this week after 15-time major champion Tiger Woods was involved in serious car accident. Thankfully, the 45-year-old was extracted from the vehicle and has received medical care at two different locations in Los Angeles County.

Over the past two decades, Woods has become an icon in golf. He’s become one of the winningest competitors in history and a clear beacon for younger players to follow.

As a result, members of the PGA Tour wanted to let Woods and his family know that they are thinking of him this weekend as he continues his recovery. Multiple players will wear red and black to pay tribute to the 45-year-old as they take the course on Sunday at the WGC Workday Championship. The color choice has become a staple for Woods over the years and is synonymous with his various final round successes.

Already, players have begun Sunday’s round clad in the iconic red and black to show their support for the golf icon.

The golf world pays tribute to Tiger Woods with Sunday reds pic.twitter.com/c5Gfvfmi0Q — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 28, 2021

Leading the charge is four-time major champ, and close friend of Woods, Rory McIlroy. The 31-year-old mentioned his plan for wearing red and black a few days ago, but also spoke openly about how the crash after it happened.

“He’s a human being at the end of the day. And he’s already been through so much,” McIlroy said to reporters earlier this week. “At this stage I think everyone should just be grateful that he’s here, that he’s alive, that his kids haven’t lost their dad. That’s the most important thing. Golf is so far from the equation right now, it’s not even on the map at this point.”

Justin Thomas, who has also spent plenty of time with Woods over the years was deeply moved when he became aware of the Tuesday accident. He also plans to share his support, showing fans the red and black thread that he’ll wear during Sunday’s round.

“Seemed fitting for tomorrow after the kind of week we’ve had… Black and red on Sunday for TW!” Thomas tweeted on Saturday night.

Seemed fitting for tomorrow after the kind of week we’ve had… Black and red on Sunday for TW! pic.twitter.com/TOUcWnUf1p — Justin Thomas (@JustinThomas34) February 28, 2021

If anyone has ever questions Woods’ impact on the game of golf, look no further. Hopefully the 45-year-old continues to heal in the next few weeks and those on the course continue to keep him in their minds.

The final round of the WGC Workday Championship will air on the Golf Channel and NBC throughout Sunday.

