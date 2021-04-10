Matthew Wolff was already having a brutal outing at The Masters, but things somehow went from bad to worse on Friday night.

Wolff, who has multiple top-10 PGA Tour finishes at 21 years old, shot a 76 and 79 during the first two rounds. He wasn’t going to make the cut for the weekend anyway, but then it was announced that he was officially disqualified from the event.

It turns out that Wolff signed a scorecard with an incorrect score on the 17th hole. Though he actually needed five shots to complete a par-four, he marked down that he finished the hole in four shots.

The Masters’ tournament headquarters announced that Wolff wad disqualified late on Friday night.

“Following his second round, Matthew Wolff returned a scorecard with a hole score lower than he actually made on hole 17,” The Masters said in a statement. “He was subsequently disqualified.”

Statement from Tournament Headquarters:

This situation would’ve been much worse if Wolff was projected to make the cut. The fact that he was way below the cut line definitely softens the blow.

Wolff isn’t the only big name that won’t be playing this weekend. Stars like Dustin Johnson and Rory McIlroy are already eliminated from contention.

As of now, Justin Rose is at the top of the leaderboard with a one-shot lead over Brian Harman and Will Zalatoris.

The third round of The Masters will begin today at 9:40 a.m. ET from Augusta National.