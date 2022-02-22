Golf Writer Says Phil Mickelson’s Claim Is ‘Completely False’

Phil Mickelson is a fan favorite, but controversial comments he made about the new Saudi-backed Super Golf League have some questioning his morals.

Author Alan Shipnuck spoke with Mickelson for his new book. During their time together, Mickelson acknowledged and them seemingly dismissed the awful human-rights record of Saudi Arabia, which is funding the new league.

Earlier this afternoon, he issued an apology for his comments. In the apology, Mickelson suggested he thought his comments were off the record.

“There is the problem of off record comments being shared out of context and without my consent, but the bigger issue is that I used words I sincerely regret that do not reflect my true feelings or intentions,” he said.

Shipnuck didn’t wait long before calling Mickelson’s comments “completely false.”

“The ‘off the record’ piece of this is completely false and I’ll have more to say on that shortly,” Shipnuck said.

The 'off the record' piece of this is completely false and I'll have more to say on that shortly. https://t.co/7cogbJlneK — Alan Shipnuck (@AlanShipnuck) February 22, 2022

Shipnuck hasn’t expanded on his comments just yet, but he clearly believes Mickelson is lying about something.

Fans all over the world adore the six-time major winner. However, his recent comments call his character into question.

We’ll have to wait and see how this situation plays out. Right now, though, Mickelson is losing some favor in the golf world.