Golf Writer’s Tweet About Tiger Woods’ Athleticism Is Getting Roasted

Tiger Woods certainly deserves a lot of the praise that he receives from fans, but sometimes there are a few exceptions.

With the PGA Championship about to begin this Thursday, a photo of Woods catching a golf ball with a tee between two fingers has gone viral. The reason why it has gained so much attention on social media is because Josh Berhow of Golf.com is giving the legendary golfer too much credit.

“I know he’s one of the greatest athletes ever but I feel like this is sneaky difficult to catch this golf ball with a tee clenched between two fingers,” Berhow wrote on Twitter.

Golf fans have united to show Berhow that it really isn’t all that difficult. Some fans have replied with videos of themselves catching a ball with a tee clenched between their fingers, while others have sarcastically responded “Move over, Bo Jackson.”

pic.twitter.com/WjhaTI9rTG — Josh Berhow (@Josh_Berhow) August 5, 2020

On a serious note, Woods seems fairly confident in his abilities heading into the PGA Championship. When asked on Tuesday if he feels like he can win the PGA Championship, he said “of course.”

If golf fans are going wild over Woods catching a ball while holding a tee, just imagine how they’ll react if he ends up winning the PGA Championship this weekend.

Woods will tee off with Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas at 11:33 a.m. ET tomorrow.