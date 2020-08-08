Golfer Disqualified From PGA Championship After Scorecard Error

On Friday afternoon, the PGA Tour disqualified a golfer from the PGA Championship after a scorecard error.

According to a report from Golf Digest, officials disqualified Cameron Tringale after he reported an incorrect score. Tringale signed for a par for a par on the par-3 No. 8 hole.

Instead of a par on the hole, he made a bogey after missing the green right, chipping to 14 feet and missing the putt. When he left the course, Tringale wrote that he carded a two-under, 68.

That would have put him right on the cut line at one-over for the tournament. In reality, though, he actually carded a one-under, 69 on Friday and sat at two-over for the tournament.

He told Golf Digest that he noticed the mistake when checking the leaderboard to see where he was.

“I went back to the scoring area and told them what I noticed,” he said via text.

After he went back to the scorers table, officials disqualified Tringale from the tournament. He would have missed the cut anyway, but the PGA disqualified him before all final cuts were made.

Unfortunately for Tringale, this isn’t the first time he’s made this mistake – and at a major.

According to Golf Digest, Tringale was also DQ’d for a similar error at the 2014 PGA at Valhalla after contacting officials a full week after the event to alert them of a scorecard error he’d committed in the final round.