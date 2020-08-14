Golfer Loses Match In Heartbreaking Fashion Thanks To Caddie’s Error

Argentina’s Segundo Oliva Pinto lost a match to Tyler Strafaci at the U.S. Amateur after Oliva’s caddie made a critical blunder.

Oliva Pinto and Strafaci were tied up entering the 18th hole in their round of 16 match at the U.S. Amateur at Bandon Dunes. Oliva Pinto hit his approach shot into a bunker on the final hole. The young golfer examined the ball’s placement in the bunker before exiting to take a look at the greens.

While Oliva Pinto examined the greens, his caddie, Brant Brewer, proceeded to step down into the bunker. Brewer innocently tested the texture of the sand by simply grazing it with his hand. Turns out, that’s a violation of the U.S. Golf Associations’ rulebook.

“Before making a stroke at your ball in a bunker, you must not: Deliberately touch sand in the bunker with your hand, a club or rake or any other object to test the condition of the sand and learn information for your next stroke,” Rule 12.2 states, via Fox News.

Brewer denied ever touching the sand in the bunker. But the Golf Channel caught the incident on video, as seen in the tweet below.

It all came down to the 18th hole. And then this happened. The outcome? A 1 up win for Tyler Strafaci. #USAmateur pic.twitter.com/JFJcoSKfFQ — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) August 14, 2020

Golf rules also state golfers are responsible for their caddies and whatever actions they perform. As a result, Oliva Pinto was penalized for Brewer’s mistake.

In this instance, the caddie’s mistake cost Oliva Pinto the final hole – which subsequently cost Oliva Pinto the entire match. Now, Strafaci is moving on at the U.S. Amateur.