Golfer's Comment About His Post-Round Plans Going Viral

Joel Dahmen enjoyed a strong start to the U.S. Open.

The 34-year-old concluded his first round in a tie for first place at 3-under. He's now currently one stroke behind leader Adam Hadwin.

What will he do to prepare for his next 18 holes? Per Golf Magazine's Dylan Dethier, Dahmen shared his plans for the evening.

"Ben Rector is in town. We're going to go to his concert," Dahmen said. "It will be difficult to go to this one and not have 100 beers like we typically do at concerts."

While so much alcohol would be a bad idea under any circumstances, that's especially the case while pursuing a career-defining moment.

Rector show appreciation for Dahmen. When a fan asked the singer not to get Dahmen drunk backstage, Rector ensured them that "nobody gets hammered backstage on this tour."

Dahmen might have underestimated himself. Per The Athletic's Brendan Quinn, he told reporters earlier this month that he considered skipping his qualifier because, "If I qualify, I’m just signing up to get my ass kicked."

"With me, like, I’m never going to win a major. I know that," Dahmen said. "Yeah, some guys have stumbled into them. But it’s got to be a proper golf course."

There's still a long way to go at The Country Club, but Dahmen is currently in position to make a run this weekend.