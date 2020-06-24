One of the most popular players on the PGA Tour won’t be on the course this weekend after his caddie tested positive for COVID-19.

Graeme McDowell told Golfweek that he won’t be participating in this weekend’s Travelers Championship. The news came after his longtime caddie, Ken Comboy, tested positive for coronavirus.

According to Golfweek, Comboy said he may have been exposed to the virus after the Charles Schwab Challenge in Texas two weeks ago. He reportedly took a commercial flight he described as “packed” with people.

As a result of his caddie’s positive test, McDowell made the smart decision to remove himself from play. Here’s what he told Golfweek about deciding not to play this weekend.

From Golfweek:

“For the protection of the field and for my own physical and mental well-being, I’m going to take a test tomorrow morning then jump on a private plane. I’m going to get myself out of here, home to Florida and decide whether I need to quarantine myself from my family.”

In two tournaments since the PGA restarted its season, McDowell has missed both cuts.

He posted a one-under in two rounds at the Charles Schwab Challenge and the RBC Heritage this past weekend. However a stacked field led to the popular golfer missing the cut both times.

He’ll have to wait at least another weekend before competing following his caddie’s positive diagnosis.