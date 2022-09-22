Greg Norman Called Out By Congressman: Golf World Reacts

AL MUROOJ, SAUDI ARABIA - FEBRUARY 01: Greg Norman, CEO of Liv Golf Investments talks to the media during a practice round prior to the PIF Saudi International at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club on February 01, 2022 in Al Murooj, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Oisin Keniry/Getty Images) Oisin Keniry/Getty Images

Greg Norman went to Capitol Hill to lobby on behalf of LIV Golf.

His message wasn't entirely well received.

Per The Hill's Emily Brooks, Rep. Tim Burchett (R-Tenn.) walked out of their Republican Study Committee meeting with the controversial golf league's CEO. He called Norman's pitch "propaganda" for Saudi Arabia and didn't feel they should spend time on "billionaire oil people."

He also had difficulty understanding Norman's accent. There was a lot for the golf world to unpack from this visit.

According to Brooks, Rep. Chip Roy (R-Texas) called Norman's lobbying efforts "PR for Saudi Arabia." Norman nevertheless called the reception "very positive."

Burchett responded to a report of his walk-out on Twitter by linking Saudi Arabia to the Sept. 11 attacks and the murder of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Plenty of golfers have nevertheless had no qualms taking money from Saudi Arabia. Norman may have anticipated a friendlier audience from Republican Congress members because of Donald Trump's ties to LIV Golf. His Bedminster Golf Club hosted a tournament in June.