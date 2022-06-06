Greg Norman Speaks Out On Jack Nicklaus: Golf World Reacts

BOCA RATON, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 08: Jack Nicklaus looks on from the gallery as he watches his son, Gary Nicklaus (not pictured), play during the first round of the Oasis Championship at The Old Course at Broken Sound on February 08, 2019 in Boca Raton, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Jack Nicklaus recently made headlines when he claimed he turned down a roughly $100 million offer to head up the new LIV Golf Tour.

Greg Norman, who's leading the new Saudi-backed tour, recently spoke out against Nicklaus.

While Nicklaus and Norman were once close, that is not the case anymore.

“One hundred percent truth? Jack’s a hypocrite,” he told the Washington Post. “When he came out with those comments, I’m thinking: Jack must have a short memory.”

Norman alleges that Nicklaus gave the tour his blessing.

“Quote-unquote, he said: ‘This is good for our game. If it’s good for the game of golf, it’s good by me,’ ” Norman said. “So, you want the facts? You’ve got the facts. Know what you said before you open your mouth.”

Golf fans appreciate the new profile.

"A timely profile of Greg Norman and where he stands today,' one fan tweeted.

"Who really cares… ultimately there are many sports leagues in different countries and if Norman can make bank on Saudi dollars… build a few more awesome golf courses in his older age… why should anyone care. It’s not like the us invented golf, pretty sure it was Scotland," another fan added.

"This is a sensational, insightful story about Greg Norman the golfer, and man," one fan added.

The LIV Tour has had some early success, landing players like Dustin Johnson and Kevin Na.

Will the LIV Tour last?