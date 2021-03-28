The Masters has been synonymous with Augusta, Georgia for generations. It remains the only major in golf to be played at the same course every year. But some want that run to come to an end.

In response to a highly controversial voting law recently passed by the state of Georgia, multiple civil rights groups have called for a boycott of Georgia-based companies such as Coca-Cola, Delta Airlines and others. Some groups are now calling for The Masters to move as a show of solidarity with the civil rights movement.

One such group, the National Black Justice Coalition (NBJC) released a statement on Friday calling for the PGA Tour and The Masters to essentially put their money where their mouth is. The NBJC has asked that the golf major speak out in opposition to the laws and take decisive action.

“The PGA Tour and Masters Tournament have both made commitments to help diversify golf and address racial inequities in this country – and we expect them to not only speak out against Georgia’s new racist voter suppression law – but to also take action,” the NBJC said in a statement. “To that end, the National Black Justice Coalition is calling on the PGA Tour and Masters Tournament to pull the upcoming championship event from the Augusta National Golf Course. Professional golfers should refuse to play in Georgia until the racist voter suppression law is repealed.”

National Black Justice Coalition calls on @PGATOUR to pull the Masters tournament from Augusta over new Georgia law restricting voting pic.twitter.com/eqmrguiFUf — Sam Levine (@srl) March 26, 2021

It’s worth noting that The Masters isn’t technically run by the PGA even though it’s a PGA Tour event. The tournament is organized by the Augusta National Golf Club itself, so the message would have to be directed at Augusta, not the PGA.

That said, the message from the NBJC and the other social justice groups remains pretty clear: Stay away from Georgia.

The Masters is slated for April 11 while the Tour Championship of the FedEx Cup Playoffs will also be played in Georgia this September.

We’ll find out very soon if The Masters or any of the other sporting events in Georgia alter their plans.