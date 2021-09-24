‘Harry Potter’ Actor Reportedly Collapsed At Ryder Cup Today

Just hours before the Ryder Cup kicks off, a popular actor from the Harry Potter series reportedly collapsed at the venue.

According to multiple reports, Tom Felton was playing in a celebrity golf exhibition when he collapsed walking off the 18th hole. Ryder Cup organizers said the actor suffered a “medical incident” at Whistling Straits.

Here’s more about the incident, via USA Today:

“The teams had just finished posing for photos when Felton seized and fell to the ground,” the article said. “Panicked calls for medical assistance ensued as the European Ryder Cup team came down the ninth fairway during their practice round.”

Video showed Felton being taken off the course in a cart.

The good news is that Felton was able to get to his feet before being carted off the course.

“Felton was tended to while on the ground for some time before a cart arrived,” the USA Today article said. “He ultimately got to his feet and was assisted to the cart before being taken off the course.”

He was taken to a local hospital for further evaluation.

Felton is most well-known for his portrayal of Harry Potter villain Draco Malfoy – which he appeared as in eight films. Other screen credits of his include TV series “The Flash” and movie Rise of the Planet of the Apes.

We’re hoping for a speedy recovery for Tom.