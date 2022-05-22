Here Are The Playoff Rules For The 2022 PGA Championship

TULSA, OKLAHOMA - MAY 22: Will Zalatoris of the United States plays his shot on the 10th hole during the final round of the 2022 PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on May 22, 2022 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images) Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

We could be in store for a playoff at the 2022 PGA Championship on Sunday afternoon.

Mito Pereira is currently leading the PGA Championship at -6, but Justin Thomas is right behind him at -5. If Thomas can get to -6 with a birdie on the 18th hole, we could be in store for a playoff at the PGA Championship.

It's also possible that Mito could bogey one of the final two holes to get to -5. There are also two other golfers still in contention in Will Zalatoris and Matthew Fitzpatrick, who could birdie out to make things interesting.

What are the playoff rules at the PGA Championship?

PGA Championship playoff format

The PGA Championship playoff format is a three-hole round between the golfers that are tied at the top of the leaderboard.

The golfers tied at the top of the leaderboard will play three holes. If there is still a tie after those three holes, the golfers involved go to a sudden death format.

We last had a playoff at the PGA Championship in 2011. Keegan Bradley and Jason Dufner were tied at 8-under after the final round. Bradley went on to win the playoff at 1-under to win the Wanamaker Trophy.

The final round of the 2022 PGA Championship is currently airing on CBS.