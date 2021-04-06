Here’s Dustin Johnson’s Menu For His Masters Champion Dinner

It’s officially Masters Week, meaning the Champions Dinner will commence Monday evening. Dustin Johnson‘s menu has been revealed.

One of the perks of winning the Masters is picking the Champions Dinner the following year. Most winners have over a year to make their dinner menu selections. Johnson, who won the 2020 Masters in November, had just five months. Nonetheless, Johnson’s menu is loaded with plenty of solid options.

The dinner will kick off with appetizers that includes pigs in a blanket and lobster and corn fritters. The first course includes a house or Caesar salad.

Johnson’s dinner menu is headlined by the main course that features filet mignon and miso-marinated sea bass. Sides include mashed potatoes and spring vegetables. The entire dinner will be capped off by a delicious peach cobbler/apple pie with vanilla ice cream dessert.

It doesn’t get much better than this. Take a look.

The menu is set for @DJohnsonPGA’s Champions Dinner this evening. 🍽 pic.twitter.com/nTmlWykqmX — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) April 6, 2021

Some pretty simple options here, but strong overall nonetheless. The Champions Dinner should be a good one this evening.

The 2021 Masters Tournament at Augusta National officially begins on Thursday. The first tee-time is set for 10:06 a.m. ET.

Dustin Johnson won last year’s tournament. He’ll be one of the favorites to win again this week, but repeat winners are rare. Just Jack Nicklaus, Nick Faldo and Tiger Woods have donned the green jacket in back-to-back years. Johnson is certainly capable, but per usual he’ll have plenty of competition.