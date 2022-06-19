Here's The Official Playoff Format For The U.S. Open

BROOKLINE, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 18: Will Zalatoris of the United States plays his shot from the 18th tee during the third round of the 122nd U.S. Open Championship at The Country Club on June 18, 2022 in Brookline, Massachusetts. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images) Andrew Redington/Getty Images

Will we get a playoff at the 2022 U.S. Open at Brookline in Massachusetts?

Matt Fitzpatrick is currently leading the field at -6 heading into the No. 18 hole. He's currently one up on the field, which includes Will Zalatoris, who's -5 heading into the No. 18 hole.

If Fitzpatrick bogies and Zalatoris makes a par - or Fitzpatrick pars and Zalatoris gets a birdie - we will have a playoff.

What are the official playoff rules?

The U.S. Open used to use an 18-hole playoff, most notably when Tiger Woods won it back in 2008. However, that 18-hole playoff is no longer the case.

Now, the U.S. Open goes with a two-hole aggregate playoff format.

“We know how important it is to everyone in the golf world to see play conclude on the Sunday of a major championship, and to award the trophy to the champion,” said then-USGA CEO Mike Davis, at the time. “After receiving input from a variety of constituents, including players, fans, volunteers, officials and our broadcast partners, it clearly came across as something that everyone valued, and would benefit from.”

18-hole playoffs might be more entertaining, but a two-hole playoff is definitely better for the crowds on Sunday.

The final round of the 2022 U.S. Open is airing on NBC.