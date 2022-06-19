Here's The Official Playoff Format For The U.S. Open
Will we get a playoff at the 2022 U.S. Open at Brookline in Massachusetts?
Matt Fitzpatrick is currently leading the field at -6 heading into the No. 18 hole. He's currently one up on the field, which includes Will Zalatoris, who's -5 heading into the No. 18 hole.
If Fitzpatrick bogies and Zalatoris makes a par - or Fitzpatrick pars and Zalatoris gets a birdie - we will have a playoff.
What are the official playoff rules?
The U.S. Open used to use an 18-hole playoff, most notably when Tiger Woods won it back in 2008. However, that 18-hole playoff is no longer the case.
Now, the U.S. Open goes with a two-hole aggregate playoff format.
“We know how important it is to everyone in the golf world to see play conclude on the Sunday of a major championship, and to award the trophy to the champion,” said then-USGA CEO Mike Davis, at the time. “After receiving input from a variety of constituents, including players, fans, volunteers, officials and our broadcast partners, it clearly came across as something that everyone valued, and would benefit from.”
18-hole playoffs might be more entertaining, but a two-hole playoff is definitely better for the crowds on Sunday.
The final round of the 2022 U.S. Open is airing on NBC.