Here's What Veteran Golf Writer Is Hearing About Tuesday's PGA Tour Meeting

Since LIV Golf began poaching players from the PGA Tour, the two sides have had an especially contentious relationship.

That animosity isn't going away anytime soon. In fact, it could get even worse if what longtime golf writer Alan Shipnuck is hearing comes to fruition.

Shipnuck tweeted Monday night that tomorrow's meeting involving PGA Tour players has the potential to be explosive.

"I’m hearing tomorrow’s PGA Tour player meeting regarding LIV is going to be a banger," Shipnuck said. "Supposedly everything is on the table, from major championship boycotts to Monahan’s future to a larger compromise. And Tiger M.F. Woods is expected to fly in to provide counsel/bully/cajole."

Is Shipnuck alluding to players threatening to boycott if LIV golfers are allowed to continue playing in major tournaments? The PGA Tour doesn't control the majors, but the organizations that do would not be happy if that scenario plays out.

Also, it clearly doesn't sound like the group is happy with commissioner Jay Monahan. Tuesday should be fun.

Stay tuned.