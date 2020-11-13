Here’s When Tiger Woods Could Tee Off In Friday’s Masters 2nd Round

Tiger Woods isn’t atop the Masters’ leaderboard after the first round’s results, but he’s close. All eyes will be on the 44-year-old when he takes the course at Augusta on Friday.

There’s still some speculation as to when Woods will tee off for round two on Friday. And to be quite honest, there’s not going to be a concrete answer until at least tomorrow morning. The first round of the Masters couldn’t be completed Thursday evening because of darkness, causing a delay in the process.

The first round of the Masters Tournament was suspended due to darkness at 5:30 p.m. ET and will resume at 7:30 a.m. ET on Friday. If no further delays occur, the second round will begin at 9:35 a.m. ET.#theMasters — PGA TOUR Communications (@PGATOURComms) November 12, 2020

The delay means the first round will continue Friday morning with hopes to be completed rather quickly. It also means the second round will be pushed a few hours back.

Tiger Woods was supposed to tee off around noon ET, but it’s now looking like that could be pushed all the way back to “somewhere right around 2:30ish.”

Hard to compute exactly what time Tiger will go off tomorrow. They’re trying to get the second round going by 9:30AM ET. Thinking that’ll put him going off somewhere right around 2:30ish. Give or take. #themasters — Tiger Tracker (@GCTigerTracker) November 12, 2020

If Tiger Woods’ grouping doesn’t tee off until 2:30 p.m. ET, then there’s a slim chance Woods will finish his second round by Friday evening. The 44-year-old’s second round will likely continue into Saturday morning, unless Friday’s continuation of the first round is completed quicker than expected.

All we know is Woods is itching to get back on Augusta after an incredible opening round. He was locked in right from the start, and wound up finishing with a bogey-free four-under 68 (tied for his best-ever start at Augusta).

The only thing that could slow down Woods at this point is changing schedules. But something tells us that won’t stop Woods from still having a good shot at donning the green jacket this Sunday for a second-straight year.