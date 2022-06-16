Here's Why Tiger Woods Isn't Playing In The U.S. Open

MAMARONECK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 18: Tiger Woods of the United States lines up a putt on the tenth green during the second round of the 120th U.S. Open Championship on September 18, 2020 at Winged Foot Golf Club in Mamaroneck, New York. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

The 2022 U.S. Open is set to begin on Thursday morning, but Tiger Woods won't be teeing it up.

The 15-time major champion announced earlier this year that he will be skipping the U.S. Open.

Woods dealt with some physical pain during the PGA Championship last month. He was forced to withdraw before the final round of the tournament.

So, Woods has decided to pass on the U.S. Open, gearing up for the Open Championship at St. Andrews.

"I previously informed the USGA that I will not be competing in the @usopengolf as my body needs more time to get stronger for major championship golf," Woods said on Twitter. "I do hope and plan to be ready to play in Ireland at @JPProAm and at @TheOpen next month. I’m excited to get back out there soon!"

There will still be plenty of big names playing at the U.S. Open, including Phil Mickelson, Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas, among other golfers.

The first round of the 2022 U.S. Open is set to begin on Thursday morning.