Hideki Matsuyama’s Caddie’s Reaction To Winning Masters Going Viral

Hideki Matsuyama made history at The Masters today, becoming the first Asian-born player to capture the illustrious green jacket.

As momentous as Matsuyama’s win was, many focused on what his caddie did after the final hole. Following Matsuyama’s bogey putt to wrap up the championship, his caddie Shota Hayafuji paid respect to the course.

He did so by bowing after he put the pin back in its place.

Check it out.

Hideki Matsuyama’s caddie, Shota Hayafuji, removes the flag and returns the pin, then bows. His guy is the first Asian-born player to win the Masters. Awesome moment. pic.twitter.com/tpXoJYM3n7 — Josh Berhow (@Josh_Berhow) April 11, 2021

This was an incredible moment, as was the camera catching Matsuyama getting a bit choked up as he walked off the course into the clubhouse.

Overall, this was a performance to remember for the 29-year-old golfer. Incredibly, it came 10 years to the day that he finished as the top amateur at the 2011 Masters.

It was also Matsuyama’s first win on the PGA Tour in almost four years. Not a bad way to break your streak.