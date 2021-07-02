Hideki Matsuyama Forced To Withdraw From Rocket Mortgage Classic

An unfortunate series of events unfurled for the world’s No. 18 golfer on Friday. Hideki Matsuyama was forced to withdraw from the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

Matsuyama, the winner of the 2021 Masters, tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday. He was forced to withdraw from this weekend’s tournament, as a result.

“It’s disappointing to receive this news and have to withdraw from the Rocket Mortgage Classic,” Matsuyama said, via the PGA TOUR. “I’ll take all the necessary precautions to ensure the health and safety of all others. I appreciate and thank everyone for their concern in advance. I look forward to a full recovery and returning to competition as soon as possible.”

Matsuyama played alongside Phil Mickelson and Rickie Fowler during Thursday’s first round of action. The two will play on while Matsuyama now enters quarantine. Mickelson and Fowler will continue to undergo testing throughout the tournament.

Hideki Matsuyama isn’t the only well known golfer who’s had to withdraw from a tournament this year. Jon Rahm withdrew from the Memorial Tournament earlier this year after testing positive. To make matters worse, Rahm on track to win the Memorial.

Rahm, of course, went on to win the U.S. Open back in June. Perhaps Matsuyama has similar good fortune ahead.

Matsuyama became the first-ever Japanese player to win the Masters this year. The 29-year-old held off youngster Will Zalatoris, who finished nine under, to win with a 10-under score.