Report: How Much Hideki Matsuyama’s Masters Win Is Worth

Hideki Matsuyama is reportedly set to become a very rich man thanks to his win at The Masters over the weekend.

The 29-year-old golfer from Japan got a nice payday – a little more than $2 million – for winning the tournament on Sunday. However, a lot more money is likely coming through endorsements because of his major championship.

Action Network’s Darren Rovell estimates that Matsuyama’s win at The Masters could be worth roughly $200 million moving forward.

From the report:

Japan is golf-crazed, even though things have died down in recent years. There is no country in the world that has that many golf courses (more than 3,000) in such a small area (146,000 square miles) and Matsuyama is immediately the most powerful athlete in Japan. Yes, unfortunately for Naomi Osaka, it’s golf over tennis in the Land of the Rising Sun. At the beginning of the day, ESPN’s Andy North said that a win for Matsuyama would be worth more than $1 billion. That’s a bit of a stretch. But it’s probably not a stretch to think that this Green Jacket is worth more than $200 million over the rest of his lifetime.

That has to be a pretty good feeling.

Tiger Woods was among those who reached out to Hideki following his win on Sunday.

“Making Japan proud Hideki. Congratulations on such a huge accomplishment for you and your country,” he tweeted. “This historical @TheMasters win will impact the entire golf world.”

The next major tournament will be the PGA Championship, set to take place beginning on Thursday, May 20.