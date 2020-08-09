Video: Hole-In-1 During Final Round Of The PGA Championship

The final round of today’s PGA Championship will feature at least one hole-in-1.

Byeong Hun An, a 28-year-old golfer from South Korea, hit the incredible shot on the 11th hole of the course. His reaction to the hole-in-1 was pretty great.

At first, Hun An did not realize that his shot went in. He had a delayed reaction to the hole-in-1 before understanding that it went in the hole.

Check it out:

We could be in store for quite the final round on Sunday. The course seems to be there for the taking and there are a bunch of golfers within shots of each other at the top of the leaderboard.

Jordan Spieth had a telling comment following his final round of the tournament.

“There could be a back-nine 30 today. I would not be surprised if you saw somebody really make a move on the back nine,” Spieth told CBS Sports following his final round.

Dustin Johnson is leading the tournament at -9, but several golfers are within three strokes. We should be treated to quite the evening of primetime major golf.

The final round of the PGA Championship will be televised on CBS. It’s currently airing on ESPN until 3 p.m. E.T.