How Much LIV Golf Will Pay Golfers In 2023 Season

l-r; Louis Oosthuizen, Dustin Johnson, Graeme McDowell and Ratchanon Chantananuwat during a press conference at the Centurion Club, Hertfordshire ahead of the LIV Golf Invitational Series. Picture date: Tuesday June 7, 2022. (Photo by Steven Paston/PA Images via Getty Images) Steven Paston - PA Images/Getty Images

LIV Golf shocked the sports world when it announced that players would compete for $255 million over the course of eight events this year. Well, it turns out the prize money for next year will be even greater.

In 2023, LIV Golf is expanding to 14 tournaments. As a result, there will be more money at stake.

It was announced on Wednesday that LIV Golf's players will compete for a whopping $405 million next season.

This means LIV Golf is increasing its prize money by $150 million for 2023.

LIV Golf hasn't announced the dates or sites for its 14 events next year. Greg Norman did release a statement on the league's future though.

"LIV Golf's expanding global platform will add a new dimension to the golf ecosystem as we know it, one that provides an opportunity for players and fans around the world to help maximize our beloved sport's true potential," Norman said, via ESPN. "Our franchise model will bring new energy and excitement to fans from all corners of the world, establishing a league of teams to connect and grow with."

LIV Golf will host an event this week at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey.