How Tiger Woods Handled His Son’s Junior Golf Tournament Win

Tiger Woods’ son, Charlie, appears to be taking after his old man on the golf course.

The son of the 15-time major champion is starting to win tournaments of his own. Charlie Woods dominated the field at a recent junior golf tournament.

Charlie Woods, 11, dominated the field at a nine-hole event. He shot a 33 on nine holes, beating the two golfers who finished T2 by five strokes.

Charlie Woods mowed down some kids last weekend in a local US Kids Golf event in Florida. Shot 3-under 33 for 9 holes to win by 5! pic.twitter.com/d6hjL2aJWL — Ryan Ballengee (@RyanBallengee) August 16, 2020

Tiger Woods caddied for his son at the tournament. Derrick Payne, whose son played alongside Charlie Woods, spoke to Golf.com about the day.

“Look, with what I do, I’m around kids who are playing tournament golf all the time,” Payne said, according to Golf.com. “We’ve got kids who are six years old playing in world championship events. And I’m dead serious when I say that Tiger was the poster child of what I tell my parents to do.

“He let Charlie play. He didn’t get in Charlie’s way. He wasn’t over there arguing about what club Charlie was choosing, he wasn’t lining him up, saying, ‘Hey, let’s do this or that.’ He stayed back, enjoyed it and let him play golf.”

Woods’ face glows up whenever he talks about Charlie playing golf. It’s great to see.

“He’s starting to understand how to play. He’s asking me the right questions,” Tiger told GOLFTV. “I’ve kept it competitive with his par, so it’s been just an absolute blast to go out there and just, you know, be with him. He reminds me so much of me and my dad growing up.”